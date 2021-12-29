Garda checkpoints mounted on Kildare/Wicklow border area

A checkpoint on Kildare/Wicklow border / AN GARDA SIOCHANA
Gardaí recently carried out checkpoints on the Kildare/Wicklow border area.
Baltinglass Roads Policing Unit worked alongside the Road Safety Authority and Customs as part of operation Teorainn.
Operation ‘Teorainn’ - which is being mounted nationwide - focuses on the four Lifesaver Offences of speeding, driving whilst intoxicated, non-seatbelt wearing and using mobile phones.
Also included will be unaccompanied driving by learner drivers as well as road transport offences.
The RSA is supporting Operation ‘Teorainn’ with a programme of road safety awareness campaigns.
