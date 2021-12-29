"Pandemic will end" says Kildare expert who co-developed Covid-19 vaccine

Prof Teresa Lambe
Kilcullen native Prof Tess Lambe, who co-designed a Covid-19 vaccine, said she believes the pandemic will end.
Prof Lambe and Prof Sarah Gilbert and a team at the University of Oxford, co-designed the Oxford Astra Zeneca jab.
The vaccine has been rolled out 2.2 billion times, saving the lives of many people as a result.
In an interview in today's Irish Times, Prof Lambe said: “The pandemic will end; the virus will become endemic."
Prof Lambe was awarded an honorary OBE in the Queen Elizabeth’s birthday honours this year, marking her contribution to science and public health.
The pharmacologist studied pharmacology and genetics in UCD before completing a PhD.
Prof Lambe, who is the daughter of Mary and Anthony Lambe, also admitted she misses coming home to Ireland due to travel restrictions.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.