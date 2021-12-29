Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, December 29

The death has occurred of Eamonn (Ned) Dooley

Tully Road, Kildare Town, Kildare / Rathvilly, Carlow / Cobh, Cork



Formerly of Ballyteague, Co. Kildare, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow and Cobh, Co. Cork. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family in his 92nd year. Devoted husband of the late Bernadette and grandfather of the late Eamonn. Sadly missed by his loving son Tim, daughters Orla and Anne Marie, sons-in-law Edward and Barrie, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Tadhg, Rebecca, Clara, Sophie, Jake and Jessica, sisters Moira and Lena, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Ned rest in peace.

Reposing at his family home from 2pm on Thursday with rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons funeral Directors on Friday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines and wear face masks at all times.

The death has occurred of Michael Brennan

344 Leinster Lodge, Ballyroe, Athy, Kildare



Formerly of London. Pre-deceased by his parents Edward and Margaret, his brothers Tony and John and his partner Kathleen.

Sadly missed by his sons Jamie and Michael, brothers and sisters Matt, Kathleen, Nora, Stephen, Enda, Robert, Peadar, Ollie and Benny, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy, from 4pm on Wednesday evening with removal at 5.30pm to St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for prayers at 6pm. (Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing).

Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday morning in St Michael's Parish Church. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie

Removal afterwards to The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium . The service will be livestreamed, see link https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Those who would like to attend but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Joanne CLEMENTS (née Fenwick)

Rathernan, Kilmeague, Kildare



In the tender care of the staff of Naas Hospital. Formerly of Lough Rynn, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and Strokestown, Co. Roscommon

Beloved mother of the late Fiona. Sadly missed by her loving sons Charlie, Nat and Hal, daughter Selina, daughters-in-law Sally, Alicia and Gráinne, grandchildren Sam, David, Holly, Jenny, Becky, Leo, Henry, Charlotte, Michael, Martin and Shannon, great-grandchildren Freya, Mila and Sophia, grandson-in-law Stephen, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

"May Joanne Rest In Peace"

Joanne's Funeral Service will take place on Friday morning at 10am in the Victorian Chapel in Mount Jerome Crematorium. The service will be streamed on https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Dogs Trust Ireland at https://www.dogstrust.ie/donation/

The death has occurred of Rachel Coogan (née Madden)

Leixlip, Kildare / Fairview, Dublin



COOGAN (née Madden), Rachel (Leixlip, Co Kildare and formerly of Fairview, Dublin) December 27th, 2021 aged 88 years (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane. Beloved wife of the late Denis and cherished mother of John and Denise. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, grandchildren Conor, Róisín, Stephen, Leana, Caoimhe and John, son-in-law Niall, daughter-in-law Sinéad, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Lucan on Thursday evening (December 30th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday morning (December 31st) to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 12:50 approx. Rachel’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following this LINK.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Jason Kenna

Clough, Laois / Kilcullen, Kildare



Jason Kenna, The Limekiln, Clough, Ballacolla, Co Laois, & formerly of Lee Drive, Calverstown, Kilcullen, Co Kildare.

Who died 27th December 2021 (Suddenly).

Very deeply regretted by his loving parents Seamus & Mairead, sons Fionn & Corey, brothers David & Paul, sister Gemma, Sisters in law Sharon & Caroline, his niece Shannon & nephew Ryan, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his parents Seamus & Mairead's residence in Limekiln, Clough, Ballacolla on Friday the 31st Dec from 4pm to 7pm removal on Saturday 1st Jan 2022 to the church of S.s Mary and Laurence Crookstown, arriving for 12 noon funeral mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery, The mass will be live-streamed on https://www.narraghmoreandmoone.ie/

"May Jason Rest In Peace"

Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing at all times, Those who would liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of John Moriarty

Baltracey, Donadea, Kildare / Castlegregory, Kerry



Moriarty, John, Baltracey, Donadea, Co. Kildare and late of Castlegregory, Co. Kerry, December 27th 2021, peacefully at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughter Nuala, sons Sean and Colm, daughters-in-law Catherine and Catherine, son-in-law Brendan, grandchildren, sister Dora, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.





Funeral Arrangements Later