28 Dec 2021

Appeal over missing man last seen at service station putting fuel in motorbike

Joe Delaney

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Joe Delaney who was reported missing on 17th November 2021.

On the date in question walkers at Rosslare Point discovered a motorcycle and helmet parked on the beach. These witnesses reported to Gardaí they had seen the motorcycle at the same location two days previous. The motorcycle’s registered owner is Joe Delaney, a 52 year old American National living in Wexford for a number of years. 

A Garda missing person investigation commenced and Mr Delaney’s last known movements were traced to a service station, Distillery Road, Wexford Y35 FR98 where he obtained fuel for his motorcycle at approx. 3.15 pm.

It is believed that Joe then travelled to Rosslare Point on his motorcycle, where he had a brief interaction with persons walking on the beach. There have been no further confirmed sightings of Joe. 

A few days later some personal belongings of Joe’s were found near the beach at Rosslare Point. Joe has not made contact with any family or friends since his disappearance, which is completely out of character. Joe’s parents are living in Massachusetts in the United States and are understandably upset regarding his disappearance. 

Extensive land and coastal searches have been carried out with assistance from the Irish Coastguard Units based at Rosslare Strand, Kilmore Quay and Curracloe along with assistance from the Civil Defence and a SARDA Dog Unit. 

Description:

54 Years
5’ 6’’
Heavy build
American national
Appeal

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who with information which may assist us with finding Joe to make contact with Wexford Garda Station 053 9165200. 
Gardaí at Wexford Garda Station are investigating tel: (053) 916 5200

