Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, December 28

he death has occurred of Bro. Michael Broderick

Patrician Monastery, Naas Road, Newbridge, Kildare / Lisdowney, Kilkenny



BRODERICK Bro. Michael (Patrician Monastery, Naas Road, Newbridge, Co Kildare and late of Aharney, Lisdowney, Co. Kilkenny) -27th December 2021 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his brother John, nephews Enda and Fergus, niece-in-law Caitriona, Patrician Confreres, extended family, relatives and friends.



May Bro. Michael Rest in Peace.





Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge from 5 o'clock on Tuesday with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for 11 o'clock Mass. The mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/ parish-church

Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.



Please adhere to HSE guidelines, social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

he death has occurred of Cornelius (Conor) Cotter

Leixlip, Kildare / Ballingeary, Cork



Cornelius (Conor) Cotter (St. Catherine’s View, Glendale, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballingeary, Co. Cork) December 25th. 2021, (peacefully), at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Conor, beloved husband of Catherine (Kate) and dear father of Susie.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, son-in-law Eóin, brother Liam, sisters Joan, Mary and Esther, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at home on Wednesday evening (29th. December) from 6pm until 8pm.

Removal on Thursday morning (30th. December 2021) to The Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery.

Conor’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below;

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/confey-parish

Please continue to wear face masks, use hand sanitizer and adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland. https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Kemmy (née O'Neill)

Highfield Estate, Newbridge, Kildare



Wife of the late Kit. peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Tina, Cecilia and Christine, sons George, Michael, Christopher and Thomas, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers Michael and Andy, sisters Mary and Kathleen, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Betty rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge, on Wednesday from 4pm with rosary at 7pm. Please respect current Government and HSE guidelines at all times. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Betty's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website:

https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Toft

Kinsealy, Dublin / Kildare



TOFT, Michael (Mick) (Kinsealy, Co. Dublin and formerly of Co. Kildare) - December 27th, 2021, (peacefully) at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny. Beloved father of the late Michael Jnr. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, daughters Paula, Miriam and Angeline, sons-in-law Paul and Dan, grandchildren Nicole, James, Mya and Ryan, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he Rest In Peace.

Removal on Wednesday (Dec. 29th) morning to St. Colmcille's Church, Swords arriving for 10 a.m. Mass followed by funeral to Balgriffin Cemetery (new extension). You can view the Mass live on the church webcam through the link below.

Webcam link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-columcilles-swords

Messages of sympathy for Michael's family can be left in in the condolences section below.