Kildare councillor wants crossing at busy Naas junction

File photo of Poplar Square, Naas
A pedestrian crossing is needed at a busy Naas town centre junction.
Local councillor Bill Clear says it should be provided between Lawlor’s Hotel and Poplar Square — as proposed under a public realm scheme for the town.
According to the council a programme of works for next year is being prepared.
These include strategic cycle schemes on radial routes to the town and a review of the design of improvement works at Poplar Square, in consultation with the public realm scheme.
Cllr Bill Clear said the crossing there is “short but dangerous”.
He said that if “we’re waiting for other schemes to be developed it’ll take a long time.”
Town manager Eoghan Ryan said the proposal will be examined as part of the Dublin Road scheme.
This will improve facilities for cyclists, pedestrians and public transport users on the Dublin Road route into Naas.
