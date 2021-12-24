Kildare has one of lowest firefighter totals in Ireland

File photo
Kildare Fire Service has one of the lowest number of firefighters in the country, figures have revealed.
According to data given by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien in the Dáil, there are 63 operational staff in the county. There are 17 other counties with higher numbers of firefighters including neighbours Laois with 70, Meath with 72 and Wicklow with 94.
Kildare Fire Service has six fire stations in Newbridge, Naas, Athy, Maynooth, Monasterevin and Leixlip. Monasterevin Fire Station recently launched an urgent recruitment appeal for firefighters.
Minister O’Brien said: “Fire services issues are managed in my Department by the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM).
“Fire services are provided in Ireland by local authorities in accordance with the provisions of the Fire Services Acts, 1981 and 2003.
“Local authority fire services are delivered by approximately 3,300 local authority staff engaged at 217 fire stations nationwide, with 16 of these stations being staffed by full-time firefighters, a further four are mixed full-time and retained, and 197 are staffed by retained firefighters.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.