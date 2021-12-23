Last minute Christmas panic? Don't worry - Kildare supermarket open 'til 2am tonight

The Christmas opening hours for Dunnes Stores in Newbridge
It's 48 hours to Christmas morning - but many people may still be in a blind panic to get last-minute presents or food items for the festive dinner.
Well one Kildare supermarket will be going into the small hours tonight and staying open until 2am on Christmas Eve morning.
Dunnes Stores in Newbridge is open for 19 hours in total today.
Staff will work through the night after doors close at 2am to have the store ready when shutters come up again at 7am.
It had already been open until midnight on three days earlier this week.
The store then closes on 6pm on Christmas Eve.
By then, if you don't have everything ticked off on your list, you may as well wait for the January sales!
