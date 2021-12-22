What a gesture! Call for Kildare people to ring bell on doorstep on Christmas Eve for solidarity

Residents of Naas and further afield have been asked to ring a bell on their doorstep on Christmas Eve to spread the Christmas spirit.
The campaign has been started by the Naas Ball page on Facebook which called for householders to take part in the heart-warming stunt for two minutes at 6pm on December 24 to help Santa fly his sleigh.
Naas Ball said:
"After another tough year, it would be an amazing memory for kids and communities.
"End 2021 with a bit of magic, hope and togetherness.
"Ring a bell and wish a Happy Christmas to your family, friends, neighbours and your town!"
GoSafe48 hope to be shortly in a position to test up to a thousand people at day at their new centre in Naas
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.