20 Dec 2021

Kildare man accused of false imprisonment wants to visit grandmother for Christmas, Naas District Court told

Naas courthouse

Reporter:

Reporter

A defendant who allegedly falsely imprisoned another person told the court that he wishes to spend Christmas with his grandmother.

Henry Cahill, with an address listed at 3 The Willows, Old Grange Wood in Monasterevin, made the comments during his court appearance via video link on December 16.

The 26-year-old is accused of committing the offence on January 20, in addition to being accused of assault causing harm and possession of a pick-axe with intent to use it as a weapon.

Solicitor Tim Kennelly told the court that he wished for his client to be granted temporary leave for Christmas, between December 23 to December 26.

“To be fair to my client, he has turned up at all previous hearings,” he told the judge.

However, Garda Sgt Brian Jacob told Judge Desmond Zaidan that he believes the defendant should be remanded in custody until Tuesday, December 21.

The judge agreed to do so, which prompted an angry outburst from Mr Cahill, who wished to spend the holiday with his grandmother.

Mr Kennelly calmed the defendant down by telling him that the matter would be resolved on Tuesday.

Judge Zaidan also issued a body warrant for Mr Cahill, ensuring his presence in the court on the date.

Local News

