Not enough Kildare staff to monitor county's 1,280 protected structures

There are not enough staff to monitor the protected structures in County Kildare.

The list of protected structures — items deemed to be of special interest from an architectural, historical, archaeological, artistic, cultural or scientific viewpoint — currently numbers 1,280.

Kildare County Council says that this record is regularly updated with additions and deletions where appropriate, so the number may be subject to change.

Kildare County Council official Eoghan Ryan told a council meeting on November 29 that a “whole team” would be needed to be going around the county to watch every protected structure.

He said if people have concerns about particular buildings they can notify the council.

He said issues would be dealt with under the Derelict Sites Act or section 59 (Planning and Development Act) process, which can compel an owner or occupier to carry out certain works to safeguard a structure.

He felt that most people would think twice about knocking down a protected site.

He was responding to a request from Cllr Ide Cussen for councillors to be given details of how KCC ensures that the structures are protected when a planning permission, which relates to the structure, is granted .

According to Mr Ryan these planning permissions are assessed by a planner and a conservation officer also prepares a report which “informs (the) overall assessment”.

Conditions are then imposed on every permission granted which are tailored specifically for each proposal.

However, Cllr Seamie Moore complained that no enforcement is taking place and there are “no on site inspections that I’m aware of”.

He added “it’s all left to the developers.”