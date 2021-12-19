Kildare students experience new languages

The TY class at St Conleth's Community College, Newbridge
St Conleth’s Community College in Newbridge was one of 150 secondary schools to take part in the Think Languages national event.
The event celebrates the benefits of speaking foreign languages and diversity in schools and communities.
“Our TY students prepared with a lot of enthusiasm language workshops with visiting speakers giving Arabic lessons and Romanian lessons. Cooking workshops took place where students were both food making and food tasting. We also had dancing workshops from Latin dance to breakdancing,” said a school spokesperson.
They said St Conleth’s is proud to celebrate the diversity of its students and the communities they come from.
An image of Ballykinlar Internment Camp which featured in the book: Prisoners of War: Ballykinlar Internment Camp 1920 to 1921 by Liam J O Duibhir, published by Mercier Press
Rescue cockapoo Holly, whose young owner Jessica recently donated some of her Nintendo games to the KWWSPCA shop
Aaron Murphy of Shelmaliers looks on as Paul McDermott of Naas is tackled by Aidan Cash, centre, and Andre O’Brien of Shelmaliers during the AIB Leinster GAA Football Senior Club Championship Semi-Fin
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.