Green light for new medical centre and 20 homes beside N7

An Bord Pleanala has given the green light for 20 homes and a medical centre at a former HSE site in Kill.

The development is earmarked for Marsville House — which is a protected building under legislation due to its historic nature — and adjoining lands located in the village.

Approval has been granted for the change of use as office use as former offices of the HSE to a medical centre.

Works will conservation repairs to Marsville House consisting of refurbishment and repair and installation of insulation.



Also in the designs is the repair of existing detached stable and garage building.

Over 20 car parking spaces are planned.

The development includes 12 houses as well as an apartment block of eight apartments.

The proposed development will be accessed via the location of the existing gateway to Marsville House which is to be widened to 5.8m and the existing entrance piers reinstalled along with the provision for a new adjacent pedestrian access.

The development includes open spaces and landscaping.

The well-known property was constructed circa 1800s for use the private residence and dispensary of the local doctor and was subsequently purchased and operated by the HSE for several years.

The property is set on a large site area of circa 2 acres (0.82 hectares).

There was planning permission granted by Kildare County Council in 2014 for the conversion of the property to a family home, including permission for the addition of a 113 sqm extension.

The development by Dublin-based Kerpow Ltd has a construction value of €4.3m, according to the BuildingInfo database.