LATEST: Two Kildare towns in top ten Covid-19 blackspots

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Two towns in Co Kildare are now in top ten areas of highest Covid-19 infections.
The Newbridge Local Electoral Area (LEA) had the six highest rate of Covid-19 in Ireland in the most recent two-week period up to December 13.
Figures show Newbridge had 675 cases during the 14 days up to December 13 or 1,902 cases per 100,000 people
In addition, Maynooth was in eighth position in the top ten with 1,890.3 cases per 100,000 or 562 cases over the two weeks.
The Portlaw-Kilmacthomas area in Co Waterford had the highest incidence rate - 2,138 cases per 100,000 people
Portlaoise had the second-worst incidence of the virus at 2,092 cases per 100,000.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was yesterday notified of 4,141 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
A total of 443 Covid patients are hospitalised, of which 108 are in ICU.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.