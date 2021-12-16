Looped walking trail proposed for Milltown area

FILE PHOTO
Kildare Co Council has been called upon to investigate the feasibility of a looped walking train in the Milltown area.
Councillor Mark Stafford and Councillor Peggy O'Dwyer suggested that the amenity could pass through Clongownagh, Milltown and Baronstown West.
The issue was raised at this week's local Municipal District meeting.
The Council said it had no objection in principle to the proposal, but added that further details are required in relation to the exact location and route of the project.
Senior Parks Superintendent Simon Wallace said: The Parks Section are committed to a number of projects in the municipal district already.
"Any further progression of the proposal would be contingent on completing these projects first and identifying funding for the feasibility study."
