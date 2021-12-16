Old courthouse in Kildare town could be used for artists - Council

The former courthouse in Kildare town could be used to facilitate artists, the Council has said.

At this week's Newbridge-Kildare MD, Councillor Noel Connolly had called on the Council to provide an update on the purchase and future use of the building.

The Council's Arts Officer, Lucina Russell said the building purchase has not yet been completed, although is in process.

She added: We are investigating the possibility that the building could be used to facilitate artists, creative studios, craft studios, individuals, groups and organisations in the area, as part of the local authority strategy to support artists.

"The facility could provide artists with the opportunity to create, showcase and develop new and existing work.

"The facility could provide a safe and professional workspace and exhibition opportunities for established and emerging practitioners.

"We are examining models of delivery across the country, including Mart Studios MART Gallery & Studios – Providing Creative Platforms."