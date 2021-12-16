Kildare Co Council asked to approve plan to demolish gym

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Planning permission is being sought from Kildare Co Council for the demolition of an existing gym in Clane.
A proposed new gym will then be erected on ground floor level at the site on the Prosperous Road.
Two apartments with balconies will be on built on the first-floor level.
The dwellings will be a two-bed unit and and a one-bedroom unit.
A decision is due from planners in early February.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.