Bedroom ransacked during break-in at Klidare home

Rooms were ransacked during a break-in at a house in the Donadea area last week.
The incident happened between 6pm and 8pm on December 8.
The occupants were away but returned to find the intruder alarm activated.
A rear door was damaged and a downstairs was ransacked.
Clane Gardaí are investigating and have appealed for information.
