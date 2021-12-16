Search

16 Dec 2021

Durkan urges any potential election candidate like McGregor to go before people

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Conor McGregor has been urged to stand for the Dáil and fight for votes if he has political ambitions.

The UFC star (33) has been tipped by the latest edition of Old Moore's Almanac to dip his toe into politics in 2022 onwards.

And as he has a €3m home in Castledillon, Straffan, the Dubliner may be tempted to run in any future general election for the North Kildare constituency.

But veteran local TD Bernard Durkan has called on any potential candidates like McGregor to put themselves before voters if they want to get elected.  

Mr Durkan (76) who has recently slammed Lottery bosses for Lotto jackpots not being won for six months, said: "It is the right of anyone, anywhere to stand for election and allow the public to make the judgment."


Old Moore's Almanac magazine, founded by Irish mathematician and teacher Theophilus Moore, cites its "in-house psychic" on the political ambitions of McGregor in 2022.

It says: "As for Conor McGregor, he will even enter politics delicately to test the waters and why not? He dresses the best out of any politician.

"He is far from embarrassing considering the alternatives."

In the past, the 258-year-old publication foresaw the rise of cryptocurrency and Donald Trump failing to secure his second term as US president.

Outspoken McGregor has taken to social media in the past to criticise the response by the Government, the HSE and NPHET to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He called for a full lockdown in Ireland at the very start of the pandemic and later purchased and supplied a large consignment of PPE to hospitals.

In a series of tweets last month, the Dubliner claimed he was frustrated with mixed messages from authorities and called for more clarity for people in the battle against the virus.

