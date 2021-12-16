Intel makes donation to Kildare's Vincent de Paul

Each year Intel employees spend the month of December supporting a variety of fundraising activities and collections in support of local St. Vincent de Paul organisations.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVP) is the largest voluntary charitable organisation in Ireland and focuses on providing a practical approach to dealing with poverty, alleviating its effects on individuals and families. The important work of the society is particularly critical at this time of the year and with this in mind Intel once again decided to devote volunteering and charitable activities in December 2021 towards supporting the SVP.

One of the key activities supported by employees was the donation of over 200 specially assembled gift boxes as part of a shoebox appeal for St. Vincent de Paul. The shoeboxes were assembled for children of a variety of ages and typically contain practical items, such as toiletries, along with toys, books and treats etc. for the recipients. Intel employees also created and sold specially designed ‘Santa Letters’ to raise some funds for the organisations.

In addition to the shoeboxes, Intel made a donation of €15,000 to the organisation. This donation was split between the three local branches of the SVP – Leixlip, Celbridge and Maynooth – to support their critical work in our local communities.

Intel Ireland External Relations Manager Lisa Harlow said, “The work of St. Vincent de Paul is so important in our communities and I am delighted and proud of how our employees have continued to support our local societies again this year. I hope that our contribution will help make a difference to the wonderful work that they do”.