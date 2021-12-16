Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, December 16

The death has occurred of Veronica (Vera) Anderson (née Page)

St.Barbara’s Park, Kildare Town, Kildare



Formerly of Magee Barracks, Kildare Town. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Naas Hospital surrounded by her family. Daughter of the late William and Margaret Page and sister of the late Phillip and Billy. Sadly missed by her loving husband of 47 years John, daughters Elaine and Laura, son in law Bryan, daughter in law Doris, brother Martin. sisters Kathleen, Mary, Geraldine and Mena, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends and her beloved pet dog Cody.

May Vera Rest in Peace

Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, from 5pm on Friday with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines at all times.

House Strictly private please.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "Friends of Naas Hospital". Donations Box in Church.

The death has occurred of George DELAHUNT

Tuckmill, Straffan, Kildare



A beloved husband, father and grandfather George will be sadly missed by his loving wife Janet, his daughters and sons Gary, Kate, Rachael, Úna, Niall and Dónal and their partners Celia, Billy, Joey and Ruby, grandchildren Oliver, Noah, Oscar and Orlaith, mother-in-law Esther, sisters and brothers and their spouses and partners, nieces, nephews, extended family, his work colleagues past and present, neighbours and friends.

“May George Rest In Peace”

Reposing at his home on Friday from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Anne’s Church, Ardclough followed by burial in Oughterard Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed on https://livecamireland.ie/live-webcams/st-anness-church-ardclough/. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate. You are invited to leave a message of sympathy and support for George’s family by clicking on the Condolences button below.

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Kelly (née Murphy)

Robertstown, Kildare / Carlow



Kelly (née Murphy), Ellen (Nellie), St. Brigid's Terrace and late of Lowtown Lock, Robertstown, Co. Kildare, December 15th 2021, peacefully in her 99th year, at Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow, Beloved wife of the late Gerard, dearly loved mother of Joe Paul, Mary Birch, Patricia Peters, Carmel Fay, Martha and Tina. Deeply regretted by her loving son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, her sons-in-law Chris Birch, David Fay, Peter Murphy, Joe's partner Ann and her extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous, Co. Kildare on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Allen for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday at 11am by clicking on the following link :

https://www.facebook.com/farewellfriendslivestreaming

Ellen died after a long and happy life, dedicated to her family, her parish and her community in Robertstown.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Please adhere to HSE and Government guidelines at all times.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Eugene McCAUGHEY

Dara Park, Newbridge, Kildare



McCaughey Eugene (Dara Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) Corporal Retd, McDonagh Barracks, The Curragh -13th December 2021. Sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia, sons and daughters Mary, Eugene, Paul, Victoria, Charlene and Sabrina, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Eugene Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's funeral home on Friday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge, for 11am Mass. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Please adhere to all HSE guidelines, social distancing and mask wearing protocols.