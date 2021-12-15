Search

Planning permission sought for 50 residential units in Naas, County Kildare

Planning permission has been sought for 50 residential units in Naas, County Kildare.

Documents show that property company Springwood Limited have applied to Kildare County Council to construct 50 residential development units that will tie in to the existing permitted "The Orchard" Housing Development at Oldtown Demesne, Sallins Road at Naas.

The development will consist of the following:

  • Proposed vehicular access to the site will be provided by continuing the access road that is currently permitted to extend to the site boundary to the north-west of the proposed site (between permitted house Numbers 21 and 22 in "The Orchard") into the site.
  • Additional pedestrian and cyclist connection points to serve the site are proposed at the site boundary near permitted house No. 8 in "The Orchard"; and at an existing opening in the stone boundary wall off the Sallins Road.
  • 10 houses are proposed in Housing Block P comprising of x4 two storey semi-detached three bedroom houses (House Type F1 and F3), x2 two storey semi-detached three bedroom houses (House Type B1 and B2), x2 two storey end terrace three bedroom houses (House Type G1 and G4), and x2 two storey mid-terrace two bedroom houses (House Type G2 and G3).

  • x15 apartments are proposed in Apartment Block Q (three-four storeys in height) consisting of x14 two bedroom apartments and one 1 bedroom apartment.
  • x15 apartments are proposed in Apartment Block R (three-four storeys in height) consisting of x14 2 bedroom apartments and one 1 bedroom apartment.
  • 10 houses are also proposed in Housing Block S comprising of x6 two storey semi-detached four bedroom houses (House Type A1 and A3) and x4 two storey semi-detached three bedroom houses (House Type F1 and F3).
  • Lastly, Springwood Limited is applying for permission for all associated site development works including landscaping, surface car parking, access roads, footpaths, boundary walls, bin storage and bicycle storage areas.

The date received is listed as December 10 2021, while the submission-by date and due date are listed as January 22 next and Feburary 12 next respectively.

Springwood Limited is located at Shady Grove, Turnings, Straffan.

According to the site SoloCheck.ie, it was set up on Friday August 16, 1991.

