Runners and tracksuit bottoms taken from house in Kildare town

Cash and a number of other items were taken from a home in Kildare town last week.
The incident happened in the Drumcree Court area off the Rathbride Road on Thursday.
A JD Sports bag containing runners and tracksuit bottoms was taken as well as a sum of cash.
A rear door was damaged in the break-in between 4pm and 5pm.
Gardaí are anxious to speak to two men who were seen in a silver-coloured car in the area at the time.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating a burglary that took place at a residence in the Drumcree Court area of Kildare on 9th December 2021.
"A sum of cash was taken during the incident.
"No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing."
