Kildare Gardaí investigating after jewellery taken from home in Naas

FILE PHOTO
Jewellery was taken during a break-in at a home in Naas on December 8.
The incident happened in the Monread Heights area of the town.
The home was vacant during the day when a rear door was damaged and entry was gained.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating an incident of burglary that occurred on the 8th December 2021 in Naas, Co. Kildare.
"A number of items were taken from the property and a rear door window was broken.
"No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.