Pedestrian who died in Kildare collision being laid to rest on Saturday

A man in his 60s who died in a traffic collision in Maynooth on Saturday evening will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Derek Horan of Old Greenfield, Maynooth passed away following the incident involving a car on the Celbridge Road.

Mr Horan is deeply regretted by his loving daughter Lauren, Lauren's mother Gillian, Lauren's partner Gareth, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Mona, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is pre-deceased by his late parents Joe and Kitty.

Mr Horan's remains will be reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster Street in Maynooth, on Friday from 4pm - 8pm.

Removal will take place on Saturday morning from his residence in Old Greenfield, Maynooth, at 9.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth, for 10am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday morning at 10am by clicking on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/maynoothparish

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators attended the collision scene to carry out an examination.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to contact them. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were travelling along the Celbridge Road and the surrounding area between 10:00pm and 11:30pm on Saturday evening, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.