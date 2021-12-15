Search

15 Dec 2021

LATEST: Booster walk-in clinic suspended at Punchestown due to traffic congestion

Punchestown Covid-19 vaccination centre opens today

The Covid-19 vaccination centre at Punchestown

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

A Walk-in clinic for booster vaccines at Punchestown Vaccination Centre has been suspended due to traffic in the area, the HSE said.

People aged 50 to 69 year old were being offered vaccines between 9am and 12 noon today.

However a HSE spokesperson said:

"Due to traffic building in the area Punchestown Vaccination Centre have taken the decision to suspend walk-ins at this morning's clinic until further notice.

"Updates will issue during the morning when the clinic reopens."

Another walk-in clinic for this age cohort is taking place on Sunday, 19 December, from 9am to 12pm.

Meanwhile, 60 to 69 year olds are asked to attend tomorrow, from 9am to 12pm.

With the Omicron variant making up 14% of infections, the booster campaign is now being dramatically ramped up by the Government in a bid to protect people, with vaccination centres due to open longer from 8am to 8pm.

The number of pharmacies administering Covid boosters will double and GPs will also be asked to have a greater role as part of plans to scale up the programme.

Additional vaccination centres will also be set up.

The HSE is also looking at adding hundreds of vaccinators and support staff through the redeployment of existing health service staff as well as the secondment of personnel from other parts of the public service.

 

 

 

 

