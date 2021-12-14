Kildare supermarket going the extra mile to serve customers on Christmas Eve

The Christmas opening hours
A Kildare supermarket will have its staff up early on Christmas Eve to help customers get the last-minute festive presents.
Tesco in Kildare Town will be opening its doors at the earlier time of 6am on December 24.
As well as running around to find gifts for relatives or friends you forgot, Christmas Eve is always a day for picking up trimmings for Christmas dinner like gravy or Brussels sprouts!
After closing for Christmas Day, staff will get a little lie-in on St Stephen's Day with the 10am opening time.
Once the holiday season is over, the daily roster will quickly return to 8am opening times.
