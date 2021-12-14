New restaurant close to Whitewater Shopping Centre gets green light

FILE PHOTO
A proposed new restaurant in Newbridge has been approved by Kildare Co Council.
A planning application was submitted to the Council in September for the change of use of an existing retail unit close to Whitewater Shopping Centre.
Planners have been asked to consider the development of a new restaurant and take away at No 14, Cutlery Road.
The application was submitted in September and the planning department of the local authority has a number of weeks of deliberations before making its decision.
The premises will be 98 square metres in floor area.
The estimated construction value of the project is €90,000, according to the Construction Information Services database.
