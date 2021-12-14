Men could face ten year sentence each for alleged Kildare Village thefts, Naas District Court told

Three men who went on an alleged theft spree in Kildare Village could face ten years in prison each, a Naas District Court judge said.

Judge Desmond Zaidan made the comments in the case of Victor Grosu, Ion Pintea and Sorin Pintea, which was heard on Thursday, December 10.

Mr Grosu, aged 23, and Sorin Pintea, aged 21, are both accused of four counts of theft, while Ion Pintea, aged 21, is accused of two counts.

The total amount of items that were allegedly stolen by the trio is estimated to be worth around €1,822.

Victor Grosu has an address listed as 42 The Crescent in Tallaght, Dublin, while both Ion and Sorin Pintea reside at Shalimar Apartments in Clondalkin, Dublin.

All three men are originally from Romania.

The court was also told that the latter two men are not related, and only share a surname by coincidence.

The trio were also accompanied by a translator that they had hired for the case.

Their solicitor, Tim Kennelly, told Judge Zaidan that their clients first came to Ireland around a month and a half ago.

Mr Kennelly also said that his clients were extremely remorseful for what they did, and only resorted to stealing in order to send the money back to their struggling families in Romania.

The interpreter added that none of the three men had previous criminal convictions and were apologetic over the thefts.

However, Garda Sgt Brian Jacob told the judge that it was his belief that the thefts were "done professionally," as they had allegedly clipped off the security tags on the stolen items with tools.

The judge said he agreed with Sgt Jacob's statement.

Judge Zaidan agreed to continue bail for all three men until April 28 next, where a book of evidence and CCTV evidence is expected to be presented.