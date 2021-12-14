Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, December 14

The death has occurred of Kathleen Connell (née Gibney)

Celbridge, Kildare / Sandymount, Dublin



CONNELL (née Gibney), Kathleen, (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Bath Avenue, Sandymount, Dublin 4) December 11th, 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff at Elm Hall Nursing Home, Celbridge. Beloved wife of Patrick and dear cherished mother of Joyce, Tony, Declan and Ray. Sadly missed by her loving grandchildren Ciaran, Aoife, Andrew, Niamh, Aaron, Beibhinn and Rae, great-granddaughter Sophie, daughters-in-law Katrina, Suzanne and Lisa, brother-in-law Andrew, sister-in-law Alice, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Removal on Thursday morning (December 16th) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery for immediate family only.

Kathleen’s funeral Mass may be viewed online by following this LINK.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Mary Dowd (née Healy)

Brooklands, Clane, Kildare / Dunshaughlin, Meath



Dowd, (née Healy), Mary, Brooklands, Clane, Co. Kildare and late of Grange Bective, Navan, Co. Meath, December 11th 2021, peacefully at Naas General Hospital after been in the tender care of the staff of Larchfield Park Nursing Home, Naas. Beloved wife of the late Brendan. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Francis, Peter, Dermot, daughters Anne Marie and Mairead, son-in-law Paraic, daughters-in-law Aine, Suzanne and Emer, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Mary will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane (W91 YPX4) on Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Wednesday at approx. 10am to arrive at the Church of St. Patrick and St. Seachnall, Dunshaughlin for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Dunshaughlin Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://dunshaughlin-culmullenparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral, but are reminded to be mindful of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Martin Fogarty

Castlesize Way, Sallins, Kildare



Fogarty, Martin, Castlesize Way, Sallins, Co. Kildare, December 12th 2021, peacefullt at Naas Hospital, following a short illness, deeply regretted by his loving wife Linda, daughter Laura, son Gary, son-in-law Damien, brother Sean, sisters Angela, Ann, Mary and Bernadette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of the Guardian Angels, Sallins for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations to Irish Cancer Society by clicking on the following link : https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

Martin's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Thursday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/sallins-webcam

The Committal Service can be viewed on Thursday at 1pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Please adhere to HSE and Government guidelines at all times.

The death has occurred of Keith LYONS

4 Church Street, Banagher, Offaly / Curragh, Kildare



Keith Lyons,

Church Street Banagher, Offaly.

Late of McDonagh Tce., Curragh Camp.

Keith died on December 13th 2021, peacefully at Ofalia House, Edenderry surrounded by his loving family. He was a retired member of the Defence Forces and was predeceased by his beloved wife Mary, son Keith, parents Ronald and Eva Lyons, brother Tony and sister Ruby.

Keith will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving daughters Mary, Johanna and Rosaleen, son Stephen, son-in-law Patrick, daughter-in-law Philomena, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Derek and Ronald, sister Mary, nephews, nieces, his partner Geraldine and the Quinn family, extended family and friends.

Grant Keith Eternal Rest and Peace

Keith's family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Removal from his brother Derek's home in Shannonharbour on Wednesday morning (Dec.15th) at 10.30 to St.Rynagh's Church, Banagher for Requiem Mass at 11am, which may be viewed on www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie. Interment afterwards in St.Rynagh's Cemetery, Banagher.

Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery, while following Social Distancing Rules.

The death has occurred of Joe O'Neill

Rosslare Harbour, Wexford / Athy, Kildare



O’Neill (“Oasis Lodge” Rosslare Harbour, Co. Wexford and formerly of “The Stardust Band” Athy, Co. Kildare), December 12, 2021, Joe, beloved husband of Noeleen and sadly missed by Des, Sandra and Nathasa, brother of Eamon, Patrick, Anthony, Brian, Kevin, Martin, Paul, Sean, Maureen, Breda, and Geraldine, daughter-in-law Jewels, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Ruby, Daragh, Finbar and Ryan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

R. I. P.

Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Rosslare Harbour, on Wednesday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Kilrane.

Due to recent HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a personal message in the ‘condolence’ link below.

You are welcome to join in the celebration of Joe’s Funeral Mass at 1pm on

St. Patrick Church, Rosslare Harbour - churchmedia.ie