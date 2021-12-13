Search

13 Dec 2021

End of an era: Special note to customers as shop closes in Kildare

End of an era: Shop closes in Kildare with special message to customers

The note pinned on the window of Sean Melia Butchers

A long established shop in Kildare town has closed its doors - with Christmas just around the corner. 

Sean Melia Butchers on Bride Street has ceased trading on Bride Street in recent days.

The traditional victualler was popular for its locally sourced cuts of beef, lamb, pork and bacon.

Some customers had been paying into a Christmas Club in recent weeks and had ordered turkey and ham for the Christmas dinner.   

A note pinned to the window of the vacant outlet thanks customers for their loyal support over the years.

The note says: "We are sorry to be closing our business. Thank you to all our valued customers over the years."

Customers who are owed Christmas Club money are asked to contact a neighbouring premises. 

The note ends with a simple "Thank You."

 

