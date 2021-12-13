Search

13 Dec 2021

Kildare Minister welcomes announcement of over €20 million in funding to the agri-food sector

 File pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Minister of State with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has welcomed the announcement that the government has allocated over €20 million in funding to the agri-food sector.

Deputy Fine Gael Minister Martin Heydon TD said about the news: "The allocation of 60 per cent of the total research funding for ten projects in the areas of climate and environmental research sends out a strong signal of intent."

"This government recognises the significant climate and environmental challenges facing the agriculture sector and it is prepared to invest and work with stakeholders to finding solutions to those challenges."

He continued: "When I announced the research awards earlier this week, I was delighted to see the collaborative approach being taken in these projects, as envisaged in the Food Vision 2030 Strategy, where researchers will work together with partners from industry, civil society and government, thus working as one to develop a more sustainable agri-food system.

"A significant project will look at new measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase carbon sinks while also considering how these measures can be credited to farmers who implement them."

The Minister also drew attention to a number of the other projects recently awarded funding: "I note with interest that the ‘PASTURE-NUE’ project aims to engage directly with dairy, beef and sheep farmers to unlock the wealth of knowledge and experience that they can bring to reduce nitrogen and ammonia emissions."

"Similarly, the ‘REWET’ project will involve farmers in developing actions to restore the water table in agricultural landscapes, which in turn can enhance carbon dioxide removal from the atmosphere.

"We also know the importance that forestry will play in reaching our climate targets and I believe the project ‘ContinuFOR’ will produce useful insights into continuous cover forestry.

"I look forward to the outcomes of these new research projects and I am confident they will offer new practices, technologies and services that will benefit farms, forests, the environment and our society."

The Kildare South politician concluded: "Crucially, they will also make a significant contribution to fulfilling our actions and targets in the Food Vision 2030 Strategy and the Climate Action Plan."

Last week, Deputy Heydon welcomed the news that nearly €41,000 in funding has been given to a number of projects in County Kildare.

These projects included a local café and a counselling service.

