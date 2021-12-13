Search

13 Dec 2021

Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, December 13

Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, December 13

The late Mary Walsh, Peter Walker and Theresa Rennick

The death has occurred of Michael Desmond
''Comeragh'' , Stradbally Road, Athy, Kildare

Much loved husband of the late Mary (née Lynch) and father of the late Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving family - daughters Breda, Anne and Moira, son Gerard, son-in-law Seán, beloved grandchildren Maria, Niall, David, Liam, Shane and Cathal, sisters Bridget and Philomena, sister-in-law Ann Marie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

 

Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass will be held at noon on Tuesday, 14th December in St. Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan, Co. Tipperary, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

In the interest of public health it will be a private, family funeral.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via livestream, link to follow.

 

If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family please see the 'condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Dorothy HENDY (née Paul)
Tippeenan, Kilcullen, Kildare / Kilkenny

Late of Rosemount, Kilkenny City. Wife of the late Desmond and sister of the late Cecil. Peacefully in the care of the staff of Ashley Lodge Nursing Home, Kildare.

She will be fondly remembered by her nieces Moira, Iris and Jennifer, her nephews Hugh, Melvin, Samuel and his wife Evelyn, their famlies, sister-in-law Laura and friends.

 

A family Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday at Sam and Evelyn's home followed by burial in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare, to arrive at 1.15pm approx. ( R51 D228). Please adhere to social distancing at the grave and mask wearing.

 

Those who wish may send a message of condolence in the Condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Peter WALKER
Langton Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Bracknagh, Offaly

WALKER Peter (Langton Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and late of Bracknagh, Co. Offaly) - 11th December 2021 peacefully at Beech Park Nursing Home, Kildare. Predeceased by his sister Rosemary and brother John. Sadly missed by his loving wife Nancy, daughter Adrienne, son Vernon, daughter-in-law Sharon, grandchildren Anna, Emily, Aaron, Leah and Ross, brother-in-law Dermot, cousin Pearl, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

 

At Rest

 

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Monday from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Newbridge for Funeral Service at 12.30 o'clock. In accordance with current HSE guidelines, the capacity at the Church is 70 people. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, for family only please. The funeral will be live streamed on https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in church.

Please adhere to all HSE guidelines, social distancing and mask wearing protocols, thank you.

The death has occurred of Fr Paul Freeney
Oghill nursing home, Monasterevin, Kildare / Rathmines, Dublin / Clonbullogue, Offaly

Formerly of Beechwood parish, Rathmines and Clonbullogue, Co Offaly. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mary, brothers Tony and Pat, sisters Joan and Rosaleen. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Marie (Brown). Nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday, the 15th December, in the Sacred Heart Church, Clonbullogue, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Balgriffin Cemetery, Fingal, Co. Dublin. Please adhere to current guidance on social distancing and mask wearing.

Those wishing to leave condolences may do so on the link below.

The death has occurred of Theresa RENNICK
Church View, Suncroft, Kildare

RENNICK Theresa, Church View, Suncroft, Co Kildare - 10th December 2021 (peacefully) at her home with her loving family by her side. Wife of the late Conn. Sadly missed by her loving children Tommy, John, Niall, Timmy and Fred, Vanessa and Marina, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her loving sisters and brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.
 
May Theresa Rest in Peace
 
Removal on Monday from her residence to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Suncroft for 11 o'clock Mass. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.
Theresa's Funeral Mass will be broadcast on 108FM and Suncroft Parish Church webcam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=emd7vwtlSjo
 
House Private please
 
Please adhere to all HSE guidelines, social distancing and mask wearing protocols, thank you.

The death has occurred of Mary WALSH (née Glennon)
Celbridge, Kildare / Lucan, Dublin

Walsh (nee Glennon) (Celbridge and formerly of Lucan) - Dec 10, 2021, (peacefully), surrounded by her loving family, at St. James’ Hospital, Mary, beloved partner of Tom, loving mother of Stephen and dear sister of Michael, Paul, Emer and the late John; Sadly missed by her loving partner, son, brothers, sister, daughter-in-law Nana, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

 

Reposing on Monday from 4pm to 7pm at the Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Home, Thornhill, Maynooth Road, Celbridge (beside The Henry Grattan Pub). Removal on Tuesday to St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors, Celbridge Ph: 01 455 5121.

 

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-celbridge

 

“May She Rest in Peace”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media