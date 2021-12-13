Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, December 13

The death has occurred of Michael Desmond

''Comeragh'' , Stradbally Road, Athy, Kildare



Much loved husband of the late Mary (née Lynch) and father of the late Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving family - daughters Breda, Anne and Moira, son Gerard, son-in-law Seán, beloved grandchildren Maria, Niall, David, Liam, Shane and Cathal, sisters Bridget and Philomena, sister-in-law Ann Marie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass will be held at noon on Tuesday, 14th December in St. Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan, Co. Tipperary, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

In the interest of public health it will be a private, family funeral.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via livestream, link to follow.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family please see the 'condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Dorothy HENDY (née Paul)

Tippeenan, Kilcullen, Kildare / Kilkenny



Late of Rosemount, Kilkenny City. Wife of the late Desmond and sister of the late Cecil. Peacefully in the care of the staff of Ashley Lodge Nursing Home, Kildare.

She will be fondly remembered by her nieces Moira, Iris and Jennifer, her nephews Hugh, Melvin, Samuel and his wife Evelyn, their famlies, sister-in-law Laura and friends.

A family Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday at Sam and Evelyn's home followed by burial in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare, to arrive at 1.15pm approx. ( R51 D228). Please adhere to social distancing at the grave and mask wearing.

Those who wish may send a message of condolence in the Condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Peter WALKER

Langton Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Bracknagh, Offaly



WALKER Peter (Langton Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and late of Bracknagh, Co. Offaly) - 11th December 2021 peacefully at Beech Park Nursing Home, Kildare. Predeceased by his sister Rosemary and brother John. Sadly missed by his loving wife Nancy, daughter Adrienne, son Vernon, daughter-in-law Sharon, grandchildren Anna, Emily, Aaron, Leah and Ross, brother-in-law Dermot, cousin Pearl, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

At Rest

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Monday from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Newbridge for Funeral Service at 12.30 o'clock. In accordance with current HSE guidelines, the capacity at the Church is 70 people. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, for family only please. The funeral will be live streamed on https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in church.

Please adhere to all HSE guidelines, social distancing and mask wearing protocols, thank you.

The death has occurred of Fr Paul Freeney

Oghill nursing home, Monasterevin, Kildare / Rathmines, Dublin / Clonbullogue, Offaly



Formerly of Beechwood parish, Rathmines and Clonbullogue, Co Offaly. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mary, brothers Tony and Pat, sisters Joan and Rosaleen. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Marie (Brown). Nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday, the 15th December, in the Sacred Heart Church, Clonbullogue, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Balgriffin Cemetery, Fingal, Co. Dublin. Please adhere to current guidance on social distancing and mask wearing.

Those wishing to leave condolences may do so on the link below.

The death has occurred of Theresa RENNICK

Church View, Suncroft, Kildare



RENNICK Theresa, Church View, Suncroft, Co Kildare - 10th December 2021 (peacefully) at her home with her loving family by her side. Wife of the late Conn. Sadly missed by her loving children Tommy, John, Niall, Timmy and Fred, Vanessa and Marina, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her loving sisters and brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.



May Theresa Rest in Peace



Removal on Monday from her residence to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Suncroft for 11 o'clock Mass. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.

Theresa's Funeral Mass will be broadcast on 108FM and Suncroft Parish Church webcam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=emd7vwtlSjo



House Private please



Please adhere to all HSE guidelines, social distancing and mask wearing protocols, thank you.

The death has occurred of Mary WALSH (née Glennon)

Celbridge, Kildare / Lucan, Dublin



Walsh (nee Glennon) (Celbridge and formerly of Lucan) - Dec 10, 2021, (peacefully), surrounded by her loving family, at St. James’ Hospital, Mary, beloved partner of Tom, loving mother of Stephen and dear sister of Michael, Paul, Emer and the late John; Sadly missed by her loving partner, son, brothers, sister, daughter-in-law Nana, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Monday from 4pm to 7pm at the Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Home, Thornhill, Maynooth Road, Celbridge (beside The Henry Grattan Pub). Removal on Tuesday to St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors, Celbridge Ph: 01 455 5121.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-celbridge

“May She Rest in Peace”