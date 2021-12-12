Simple gadget can help beat burglars, says Kildare crime prevention officer

Householders have been urged to purchase low-cost devices which can help deter burglars during the festive season.

Timer switches trigger lights to come on at set times to make it look like you are at home but you could be out Christmas shopping.

Many burglars target homes in the run-up to Christmas as there may be high-value gifts lying around that can be easily sold on like smartphones, tablets and jewellery.

Deterrent

Using timer switches is one of the top tips that Crime Prevention Office for Kildare, Sgt Graham Kavanagh has given to householders to improve home security as part of the ‘Lock Up Light Up’ anti-burglary initiative.

The gadgets, which can be mechanical, digital or App-controlled, can be also used to automatically turn on the lights on the Christmas tree.

Sgt Kavanagh said that traditionally, burglary rates increase in winter months and around half of all burglaries occur between 3pm and 12am.

He added: “However the period of most activity being between 5pm and 10pm from Monday to Saturday.”

Gardaí also advise householders to use intruder alarms, even when at home and to store keys safely and away from windows and letterboxes.

People are also urged to record details of valuables and not to keep large cash amounts at home.

Sgt Kavanagh added: “The main points of entry into homes are the front door (35%), the back door (22%) and a rear window (19%).”

Increased garda checkpoints are mounted in winter months as part of Operation Thor initiative targeting burglary gangs.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “There’s an uplift in sales of timer switches at this time of year as people are putting up their Christmas decorations and preparing for the festive season.”