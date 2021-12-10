Staff in Newbridge premises offer to donate tips to local Family Resource Centre

Staff at Judge Roy Beans and Harrigan's Bar and Restaurant in Newbridge are fundraising for Newbridge Family Resource Centre.
A Christmas Jumper Day is taking place on December 18 and workers will donate all their tips to the Resource Centre.
And owner of the businesses, Vivian Carroll has agreed to match the amount in his own donation.
A Gofundme page and a Facebook page have been set up for more information and online donations.
Vivian said: "What struck me most is these guys have had their own fair share of hardship with Harrigan's closed most of the year, JRBs closed last week, reduced hours from less business etc.
"Yet they are focused on helping others who are less fortunate."
