Kildare animal shelter says it hopes to create two cat-friendly areas next year

An animal shelter in Kildare has said that it hopes to create two cat-friendly areas sometime in the new year.

The Kildare-West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) recently revealed its plans to the Leinster Leader.

The group's Honourary Secretary, Sally McCaffrey, explained: "We haven't had an area in the shelter dedicated specifically to cats in a while, as cats tend to need space and the ability to roam."

"We have taken in a lot of kittens, but not cats, for this reason."

She added that the KWWSPCA will be seeking planning permission from Kildare County Council to create two cat friendly spaces at the shelter, although she admitted that the idea is only in the "very early stages" at present.

Ms McCaffrey also said that the KWWSPCA has rescued and homed well over 200 cats and kittens this year alone: "Cats tend to get homed quite quickly, especially since they are very suitable for people living in apartments and don't require as much attention as dogs."

"Out of the cats we have rescued in total, I'd say only about fifty are adult cats," she added.

It is understood that all kittens at the shelter, depending on their age and needs, go to different foster mothers.

The KWWSPCA currently has five kittens in its care, but will not be accepting donations until January 10 next.

Further information about the shelter and the work its volunteers undertake can be found here.