Kildare Property Watch: Straffan land parcel exceeds guide price at auction

A parcel of land in sought-after Straffan sold for far in excess of its guide price last week.

Coonan Property recorded a strong sale by online auction on Tuesday, November 30, in what was an exciting afternoon. The plot of land in Castledillon, measuring approximately 1.55 acres, lie just two kilometres south of the town of Straffan, proved to be in big demand as it clicked its way to the reserve price.

The lands are located in a beautiful rural setting and have great road frontage along a quiet cul-de-sac. They consist of free draining grassland that have good agricultural use or possibly a chance to build a home, subject to planning permission being granted. Whatever the purchasers’ plan, there was plenty of interest in this lot, which ticked many people’s boxes.

The guide price for this parcel of land was €225,000. The auction ran from 3pm until 3.30pm when the virtual gavel fell.

With four active bidders and seventeen clicks of the mouse, it was a tense 30 minutes. The bidding started at €250,000 and the property was put on the market at €345,000. The lot finally sold at the impressive price of €360,000.

Robert Dore Solicitors acted for the vendor in this sale.

Will Coonan of selling agent Coonan Property commented: “We anticipated strong demand and it certainly was the case over the marketing campaign. We would sincerely like to wish the purchasers every success and look forward to seeing what they do with the property in the future.”