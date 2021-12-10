Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, December 10

The death has occurred of Theresa Coughlan (née Lovett)

Celbridge, Kildare / Crumlin, Dublin / Roundwood, Wicklow



Theresa Coughlan (née Lovett), Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Captains Drive, Crumlin, Dublin. Passed away peacefully on the 9th December 2021 at her daughters home in Roundwood, surrounded by her loving son Ciarán and daughter Grace. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Sadly missed by her daughter, son, daughters partner James, daughter-in-law Cathy, granddaughter Sarah, her beloved brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and many friends who loved her dearly. A woman of great faith, she loved God and her family with a passion like no other.

Rest in peace

“ If you knew how much I love you, you would cry with joy”

Departing from her daughter’s home in Roundwood at 8.30am on Monday, 13th December, for Funeral Mass at 10am in St. Agnes’ Church, Crumlin. The Mass will be streamed live via: https://www.crumlinparish.ie/parish-webcam/. Burial afterwards in Roundwood Cemetery, Co. Wicklow (arriving at 12.30pm approx).

The death has occurred of Martin Deegan

Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Deegan Martin, Chapel Street, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. 7th December 2021 at home. Brother of the late Michael, Edward, James, John and Henry and the late Betty and Mary. Will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, grandniece and grandnephew, extended family, relatives and friends.

May his Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington on Friday 10th from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. Removal on Saturday 11th to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace arriving for 11.00 am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend Martin’s funeral, but cannot may leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Parish of Ballymore Eustace Live Webcam Stream

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/parish-of-ballymore-eustace

The death has occurred of Nancy English (née Hughes)

81 Páirc Bhride, Athy, Kildare



Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St. Anne's Ward, St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy. Wife of the late Pat and mother of the late Gail and P.J. Deeply regretted by her loving children Ruth, Tom, Seamus, Ber and Alison, brother Seamus, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence on Thursday evening (9th December) from 6pm to 8pm. (Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing).

Removal at 10.30am on Friday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 11am. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy. Those who would liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph O'Connell

Clane, Kildare



O'Connell, Patrick Joseph, Clane, Co. Kildare and Spain. Dearly missed by his four children Sein, Celine, Colm and Niall, his ex-wife Ethel, son-in-law Buddy and two daughters-in-law Louise & Laura, his grandchildren Hannah, Kyle, Heidi & Luke, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Patrick's funeral will be taking place in Spain.

The death has occurred of Joseph Michael (Michael) RAFFERTY

Gleann na Riogh Drive, Naas, Kildare



Formerly of Rafferty's Electrical, Main Street, Naas. Peacefully, at his home, in the tender care of his family and the carers from Home Care Solutions, Naas. Predeceased by his wife Anne (Fred), son Michael, sister Mary (Ciss) Comerford, brother Br. Peter and son-in-law Shane. Michael will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Helen and son Tony, daughters-in-law Ger and and Mairéad, Helen's partner Finn, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

"May Michael Rest In Peace"

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Friday from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10am in the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas followed by Burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. The Mass will be streamed on www.naasparish.ie. You are invited to leave a message of support and sympathy for Michael's family by clicking on the Condolences button below.