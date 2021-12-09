Search

09 Dec 2021

Christmas trees flying out the gate at busy Ballybrittas depot

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Ballybrittas Christmas Trees will be joined by Quirky coffee truck this Saturday so you can have a cuppa while choosing your festive tree. 

The depot is located on the R445 between Ballybrittas and The Gandon Inn. 

A wide variety of Christmas trees available from 5 foot up to 18 foot. 

The depot is open seven days a week from 9.30 am to 6.30pm until December 22.

 A spokesperson said: All our trees are produced from sustainably-managed tree farms.

"When you buy a real Christmas tree you support local jobs and farms.

"Real trees are carbon neutral and are biodegradable and return fertiliser to the earth."



