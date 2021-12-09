Christmas trees flying out the gate at busy Ballybrittas depot

FILE PHOTO
Ballybrittas Christmas Trees will be joined by Quirky coffee truck this Saturday so you can have a cuppa while choosing your festive tree.
The depot is located on the R445 between Ballybrittas and The Gandon Inn.
A wide variety of Christmas trees available from 5 foot up to 18 foot.
The depot is open seven days a week from 9.30 am to 6.30pm until December 22.
A spokesperson said: All our trees are produced from sustainably-managed tree farms.
"When you buy a real Christmas tree you support local jobs and farms.
"Real trees are carbon neutral and are biodegradable and return fertiliser to the earth."
