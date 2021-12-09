Over €40k Kildare funding given to local café, counselling service and other projects

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys has announced funding of €40,882 for social enterprise projects across County Kildare.

The six projects and funding amounts are:

Monasterevin Community Centre (€10,000)

Rathangan Day Care Centre/Parish Welfare Association (€4,710)

The Acre Project in Celbridge (€9,569)

The Piers Café and Community Shop CLG in Moone (€4,800)

McAuley Place in Naas (€7,469)

Willow Community Counselling Services in Athy (€4,334).

Funding can be used for the purchase of equipment such as outdoor seating and canopies, playground equipment, machinery, kitchen equipment, laptops, ipads and printers, training equipment, CCTV and so on.

Grants are funded from the Dormant Accounts Fund and will be administered on behalf of the Department by the Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs).

Minister Martin Heydon TD for Kildare South welcomed the announcement by the minister.

He said: “I know these grants will greatly assist Social Enterprises the length and breadth of the country who have continued to serve their communities through the Pandemic. Social Enterprises are at the heart of every community and I will continue to support our Social Enterprise sector to develop further in the future, creating jobs and having a positive impact in our communities.

"I would like to recognise the role of our LCDCs, who are administering this funding at a local level, your work is a valuable component to delivering such grants to local groups and communities.”