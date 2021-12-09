Local churches asked to ring bells as symbol of hope during "hard times" of Covid

Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin, Denis Nulty is inviting all parishes to to ring their church bells at 9am on Sunday as a symbol of hope during the 'dark times' of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This Sunday is Gaudete Sunday - which is the third Sunday of Advent. The word 'gaudete' takes its name from the Latin word for 'rejoice'.

Bishop Denis said: "I am inviting all our parishes in Kildare and Leighlin and Ossory Dioceses to ring their church bells at 9am on Gaudete Sunday (December 12th) as a sign of prayerful hope, solidarity and encouragement for those who continue to suffer and struggle as the pandemic continues."

He added: "The ringing of the bells is a sign of hope and encouragement to all that God is with us in what seem like dark and challenging times."

On Gaudete Sunday, priests may wear rose-coloured vestments instead of the traditional violet colour associated with Advent.

Gaudete Sunday is also known as 'Rose Sunday'.