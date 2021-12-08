Search

08 Dec 2021

Progress on the Leixlip to Maynooth section of the Royal Canal Greenway

The Royal Canal from Pikes Bridge, maynooth. Photo John Barrett.

Procuring a contractor for the construction of the Leixlip to Maynooth section of the Royal Canal Greenway is on-going, Kildare Co Council has said. 

Kildare County Council said "it is anticipated that a successful contractor will be appointed early in 2022 with construction works starting thereafter.

"Construction is estimated to take 15 months to complete."

The information was given by the National Transport Authority after Kildare North TD Catherine Murphy questioned the Minister for Transport on the issue.

Deputy Murphy said the project was due to commence in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Minster for Transport Eamon Ryan said: "As Minister, I have responsibility for the policy and overall funding in relation to Active Travel.

"The National Transport Authority, meanwhile, has responsibility for the allocation of funding to specific projects and oversight of their development, in cooperation with the local authorities themselves."

 

