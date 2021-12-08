Kildare Co Council crews called to dozens of incidents such as damaged car and fallen trees

Kildare Co Council said it was called to over 30 incidents during Storm Barra. which is finally easing down this evening.

A car was damaged in the Carbury area while there were several trees and branches blocking roads in the county.

The aftermath of Storm Barra will bring sub zero temperatures and gritting is taking place of all designated routes later.

The Council's Severe Weather Assessment Team (SWAT) met again this morning to discuss operations.

A Council statement said: "The SWAT team members attended the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management’s Crisis Management Team briefing at 10am today.

"While there are no weather warnings in place for County Kildare care is still required as windy conditions remain in the aftermath of Storm Barra.

"Reports of damage to a car in the Carbury area were received overnight and our crews worked into the late evening and early morning to respond to over 30 callouts throughout the county to remove fallen trees and branches blocking roads and footpaths.

"Work is ongoing to remove a tree blocked a road in Donadea.

"Liaison with An Garda Siochána continues.

"Road temperatures will continue to be monitored over the coming hours to determine if salting is required later this evening and our crews and emergency services will continue to respond where required."