Thousands of Kildare people to get Christmas Bonus this week from Dept of Social Protection

In the region of 45,600 Kildare people will receive the Christmas Bonus this week.

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys said the annual double-payment will be paid to some 1.4 million people across the country.

Minister Humphreys had negotiated the Bonus as part of Budget 2022 and the total cost will be €313 million.

The Christmas Bonus is paid to long-term social welfare recipients such as pensioners, carers, people with disabilities and lone parents.

The minister also announced that the qualifying period for people in receipt of an eligible Jobseeker’s payment has been reduced to 12 months from 15 months.

In addition, long-term recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will also receive this year’s Christmas Bonus.

Ms Humphreys urged people to spend the Christmas bonus in local shops, cafes and restaurants.

She said: “As a former Minister for Business, I know that our retail community are still feeling the impact of Covid-19.

“This past two years has been so difficult for our small and medium businesses. I am therefore urging everyone to consider spending the Christmas Bonus locally.” this year. If we keep our business in our towns, we will keep our towns in business.”