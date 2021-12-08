Kildare Gardaí investigating after farmer injured when confronting intruders

FILE PHOTO / AN GARDA SIOCHANA
A farmer was injured when he confronted three intruders on his farm near Athy.
The incident happened on the property at Ballytore Hill on Friday last.
The three intruders later left the scene. Gardaí are investigating the incident.
The Garda Press Office said:
"Gardaí at Athy are investigating a burglary at a farm at Ballytore Hill near Athy that occurred in the early hours of Friday 03 December 2021.
"The alarm was raised when a group of three intruders were observed in sheds at the rear of the property.
"The owner of the property was injured as he confronted one of the intruders.
"His [the owner's] injuries are not life threatening.
"It's understood they left the scene in a car.
"No arrests have been made to date, enquires are ongoing."
