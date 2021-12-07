Search

07 Dec 2021

KILDARE LATEST: Council says Storm Barra pulled down trees and damaged a car but no major issues

FILE PHOTO

Storm Barra in County Kildare resulted in a number of fallen trees and a vehicle was damaged in one incident, according to Kildare Co Council. 

However the local authority said there were no major issues as a Yellow Warning remains in place until 6pm tomorrow.  

A statement said:

A Yellow level warning remains in place for County Kildare and anticipated to remain in place until tomorrow evening. Strong winds and heavy showers are expected overnight. 

No major issues have arisen over the past hours and Kildare County Council is continuing to monitor the situation.  A number of fallen trees have been removed in the Celbridge and Kildare areas to ensure roads remain open.  One vehicle was damaged in the Celbridge area from a fallen tree on Church Road." 

 The Council said it is advising all road users to exercise caution while using the roads over the duration of Storm Barra.

The Council's crews and emergency services remain available to respond where required throughout this weather event. 

Officials from Kildare County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team (SWAT) convened in advance of the storm to review local preparedness and members of this team continue to engage with the relevant agencies locally and nationally to monitor the situation. 

