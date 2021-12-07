Newbridge school wins All Ireland Volleyball title

The Holy Family Secondary School Senior A Volleyball Team
Congratulations to the Holy Family's Secondary School in Newbridge whose volleyball team who won the All Ireland this week.
The Senior A Volleyball Team achieved the title in the University of Limerick on Monday.
The girls progressed through their matches undefeated and beat St Mary's College, Naas in the final.
The school said: "Well done to each member of the team!"
