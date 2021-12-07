PHOTOS: Storm Barra: Driver has lucky escape as tree crashes down

A motorist had a miraculous escape with a tree came crashing down on a vehicle earlier today.

Strong winds caused by Storm Barra pulled down the tree near Newcastle in Co Wicklow.

Wicklow Fire Service attended the scene and used cutting equipment to clear the route.

In another incident, a tree fell on a car in the Coyne's Cross area near Ashford.

Wicklow Fire Service also attended the scene.

An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority advised motorists to drive with care during Storm Barra and to avoid unnecessary journeys if possible.

Gardai issued the following advice:

• All unnecessary travel should be avoided where Red and Orange level wind warnings are in place. These winds will make driving conditions hazardous, especially for more vulnerable road users such as cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and high sided vehicles.

• Road users should pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees, flying debris and flooded roads.



• High seas and wave activity will make coastal areas hazardous. The public are advised to stay away from coastal areas/cliff walks during this period.



• People are advised to remove or secure patio and garden furniture, rubbish bins and any loose items from around buildings.



• Those involved in building work should review hoarding and scaffolding in light of heavy rain and winds expected.



• Members of the public should stay away from any fallen power lines, members of the public should assume that they are live. If you see fallen or damaged wires, keep clear and phone ESB Networks immediately on 1800 372 999/021 238 2410

• People are advised not to park any vehicle in an area that may be prone to flooding.



• People who are considering recreation activities in waterways / coast line areas are asked to reconsider this, as it may result in Emergency Services being called to attend and diverting them from other issues.

• Local authorities will provide updated information on flooding and local conditions. People are advised to follow updated weather forecasts throughout the weekend.



We advise the public to regularly monitor Met.ie as regular updates will be provided throughout the next two days.