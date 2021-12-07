New student accommodation and restaurant facilities planned by Maynooth University

New student accommodation facilities and restaurants/cafés have been proposed by Maynooth University (MU), it has been confirmed.

Planning permission documents show that MU, with the addition of its Director of Campus & Commercial Services, Michael Rafter, has applied for permission from Kildare County Council (KCC) for a number of proposals at Buckley House, Parson Street, Maynooth.

The application from MU is a new one, but is also classified under the label "extention of duration".

The proposals are described as follows: development at Buckley House, Parson Street, Maynooth, and lands to the rear of Buckley House (total site area 0.303ha) with frontage onto Leinster Street, Maynooth.

The development will consist of: The demolition of the remains of five number derelict outbuildings and sheds and the construction of a mixed use development (total floor area 4438sqm), comprising a student accommodation facility and two restaurant/café units.

In addition, MU is seeking permission from KCC for the development will include seven off-street covered car parking spaces at ground level (with vehicular access from Leinster Street only), 150 bicycle spaces, enclosed refuse stores and plantroom in a 3-storey courtyard building with glazed setback at 3rd floor penthouse level, a glazed single storey link extension to Buckley House and associated landscaping, ancillary site development works including flood relief works.

Other proposals include: a restaurant/café unit (104sqm) with outdoor dining terrace fronting onto Leinster Street and one restaurant unit (total floor area 328sqm) to include the restoration and change of use from residential to restaurant use of Buckley House (168sqm); a new single storey glazed link extension (160sqm), outdoor dining terrace and landscaped public open space (407sqm) with access from Parson Street.

It is noted in the application that Buckley House and its curtilage is a protected structure, and restoration works will include new floors, doors, windows and roof where necessary and associated landscaping and site works.

Student accommodation:

Student accommodation facility comprising 117 bedroom units over ground, first, second and third floors to include 70 single study bedrooms with ensuite (15sqm), 45 single study bedrooms with ensuite and kitchenette (15sqm), one single disabled accessible study bedroom with ensuite and kitchenette (20sqm) and one bedroom warden apartment at ground floor (43sqm), in addition to associated communal kitchens, tv and common rooms with private access at ground floor level to 2 storey atrium (166sqm).

Further proposals include: a gym (31sqm) and external courtyard (total area 280sqm), accessed from main entrance on Leinster Street and side entrance from lane to rear of Buckley House, as revised by significant further information consisting of revised plans and elevations with the following amendments: a portion of the existing curved garden wall is to be retained and incorporated into a new curved structural glass screen and entry roof light to the Buckley House restaurant extension.

The date received is listed as November 30 2021, with a submission-by date of January 12 next and a due date for February 2 next respectively.