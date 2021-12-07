Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, December 7

The death has occurred of Anthony Meaney

Davitt's Terrace, Castlebar, Mayo / Kilcullen, Kildare



The death has occurred, unexpectedly at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, of Anthony Meaney, Davitt's Terrace, Castlebar and formerly of Kilcullen, Co. Kildare. Predeceased by his parents and his brothers Michael and John. He will be sadly missed by his beloved daughter Tara and his son Liam; his loving sisters Marie and Teresa and brothers Liam, Terry and David; his cherished grandchildren Bo. Jax, and Tilly.

May He Rest in Peace

Aged 65, Anthony was well known and respected in his adopted Castlebar, where he worked for many years in Tesco.

The funeral arrangements for Anthony will be announced soon.

All enquiries to Kilcoyne Funeral Directors, Thomas Street, Castlebar

00353872648869 www.kilcoynefuneralhome.com







Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Thomas DOYLE

Newbridge, Kildare



DOYLE Thomas (St Patrick’s Terrace, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) – 5th December 2021, unexpectedly and peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the tender care of the staff of Naas Hospital. Predeceased by his loving wife Eileen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his two daughters Bernadette and Siobhan, sons-in-law Michael and Adam, grandsons Danny and Martin, sister Annie, brother Christopher, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Thomas Rest in Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Liam Duffy

Langton Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Monasterevin, Kildare



Langton Park, Newbridge and formerly of Lackagh, Monasterevin. Unexpectedly. Predeceased by his parents, his brothers Richard, Dermot, Kevin and Noel, who was buried on Saturday. Beloved brother of Benny and Jimmy. Deeply regretted by his loving family, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at the Kildare funeral home, Fairgreen, Kildare, on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday, to arrive at St Peter & Paul's Church, Monasterevin, for 11am requiem Mass http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery.

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding social distancing and mask wearing. Condolences can be left on the link below.

The death has occurred of Patrick King

Oak Road, Great Connell, Newbridge, Kildare / Claddaghduff, Galway



Formerly of Claddaghduff, Connemara, Co. Galway. Peacefully, at Naas Hospital. Pre-deceased by his brothers Michael, Séamus and Malachy, sisters Patsy and Sal. Sadly missed by his beloved partner Mary, children Mary V, Paula, Padraic, Siobhan and their mother Tamem, grandchildren Jack, Daniel, Ryan, Robert and Philip, brother John, sisters May, Angela, Ita and Noreen, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Patrick Rest In Peace

Removal on Friday to arrive at Star of the Sea Church, Claddaghduff, for prayers at 4.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Omey Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to "The Irish Cancer Society". https://www.cancer.ie/

The death has occurred of Clare Maher (née Hollywood)

Ballyroe, Freshford, Kilkenny / Maynooth, Kildare



Predeceased by her father Dominic. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tommy, daughter Carmel, mother Mary, brother Ronan, sister-in-law Maria, brother-in-law Seán, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Freshford on Tuesday evening from 6.30pm with Vigil Prayers at 7.30pm followed by removal to Tullaroan Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Tullaroan Cemetery. Please observe government guidelines regarding hand-shaking, mask-wearing and social distancing at the funeral home, in church and cemetery.

You may view the Mass on this link on Wednesday:

https://www.youtube.com/c/allisonritchiechurchsinger